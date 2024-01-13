GAZA LIVE BLOG: CIA Spies on Hamas | Fierce Fighting in Central Gaza | UN: Israel Prevents Aid to Northern Gaza/ US Bombs Sanaa – DAY 99

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 99th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance continues to control the rhythm of the fighting in central and southern Gaza, while fighting in the north seems far from over. Meanwhile, Washington attempts to distract from the Israeli war by opening a new war front in Yemen. Concurrently, Israeli massacres in Gaza continue. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, January 13, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli site of Al-Assi and achieved a direct hit.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

The Al-Qassam Brigades said that it detonated an anti-personnel device against an Israeli force of 4 soldiers near the tunnel east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, noting that it left its members dead and wounded. The Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that they targeted a military bulldozer and two Israeli Merkava tanks with explosive devices east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, amid continuing clashes with the invading occupation forces. It added that it targeted an Israeli foot force with an anti-personnel device east of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding them.

Saturday, January 13, 11:40 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted 4 Israeli Merkava tanks and a troop carrier with “Al-Yassin 105” shells east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

US: We will not allow the US to invade Yemen.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing resulted in the death of a number of Palestinians in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, amid continuing clashes in the city.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were dead and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car on the Western Rafah Road, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Fierce clashes took place between the Palestinian resistance and the invading occupation forces, amid violent artillery shelling on Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: We destroyed rocket launching pads in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, January 13, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

WAFA: The complete interruption of communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continues for the second day in a row as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombing in northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes and Israeli ground operations are increasing near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, which is the only hospital capable of providing health services and treating the wounded in the center of the Gaza Strip.

AL-MONITOR: US government employees plan to strike to mark the 100th day of the Gaza war.

Saturday, January 13, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CIVIL DEFENSE: The bodies of 20 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City at dawn on Saturday.

Saturday, January 13, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes and continuous Israeli bombing are taking place east of Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

UN: Israel’s prevention of entry into northern Gaza led to only 21% of all planned supplies of food, water and medicine reaching the residents of the northern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, January 13, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

LOCAL SOURCES: Palestinian activists reported that Israeli warplanes carried out new raids at dawn on the center of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip, where fierce battles are taking place between the Resistance and the Israeli occupation forces penetrating into the area.

(The Palestine Chronicle)