Video Surfaces of Elected Israeli Parliamentarian Teaching Her Child Very Disturbing Language

Limor Son Har-Melech is not an ordinary Israeli Jewish settler and a mom. She is an elected member of the Israeli parliament. In a chilling video, Har-Meloch is seen teaching her child how to speak, and also how to ‘kill Arabs.”

Limor Son Har-Melech is a member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset), representing a far-right Jewish Power party.

In a video circulating on social media, Har-Melech is showed while playing with her 2-year-old child, playfully teaching him new words.

The video was circulated by Palestinian activists and reported by Middle East Monitor, among other outlets.

The exchange, however, took a dark turn when the settler mom turned out to be teaching her son some sinister language.

This is the exchange, translated from Hebrew, as shown in the video:

Mom: What will you be when you grow up? Child: A solider. Mom: And what will you do? Child: I’ll drive a jeep and I’ll kill the Arabs.

Then, the Israeli parliamentarian is seen declaring “excellent” as she hugs the child in a loving embrace.

Limor Son Har-Melech is not an ordinary #Israeli Jewish settler and a mom. She is an elected member of the Israeli parliament. In a chilling video, Har-Meloch is seen teaching her child how to speak, and also how to 'kill Arabs." pic.twitter.com/QPbP3f4Lyt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 9, 2023

The Palestine Chronicle couldn’t independently verify the video.

Limor Son Har-Melech and other members of her party, however, are known for their outright racist statement targeting Palestinian Arab communities.

(PC, Social Media)