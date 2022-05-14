This is Palestine: Gazans Commemorate Right of Return by Celebrating Their History, Culture (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza are commemorating the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, the ‘Catastrophic’ destruction of the Palestinian homeland, which led to the creation of the State of Israel.

The National Festival is one of many events taking place on this day throughout Palestine to remind young Palestinians of their roots, thus insisting on their Right of Return to their destroyed towns and villages, as enshrined in international law.

In the photos, young Palestinians are dressed up in traditional clothes, used by Palestinian peasants (Falahins) and bedouins, as they learn about the way of life in Palestine prior to its destruction.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza spoke to the organizers of the event, who reiterated that the Right of Return is not a symbolic right, but a just demand that would eventually be carried out as a result of Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)