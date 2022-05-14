Remembering Shireen on Palestinian Streets (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Shireen Abu Akleh, the iconic Palestinian journalist who was murdered by Israeli soldiers in the town of Jenin on May 11 was a fixture in Palestinian and Arab homes throughout the occupied territories, the Middle East and the world.

Her calm voice, humble demeanor and brilliant journalism were followed by a whole generation of Palestinians. Now, that she has been murdered by Israel, Palestinian artists are keen on ensuring that her image remains present throughout Palestinian streets.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Palestine visited the streets of Gaza and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)