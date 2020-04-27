Netanyahu: US Will Allow West Bank Annexation in Two Months

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he was confident the United States would give Israel the approval within two months to move ahead with de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a video address on Sunday to a pro-Israeli Christian group in Europe, Netanyahu described the Middle East plan announced by President Donald Trump in January as a promise to recognize Israel’s authority over Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“A couple of months from now I am confident that that pledge will be honored,” Netanyahu told the European Commission for Israel.

Palestinians have expressed outrage at Israel’s plans to cement its hold further on land it seized in the 1967 war, the territory they are seeking for a future state.

The Arab League said on Monday that it will convene an urgent virtual meeting this week to discuss how to galvanize opposition to Israeli annexation plans.

The extraordinary meeting – scheduled for Thursday at the request of the Palestinian leadership – will bring together Arab foreign ministers via video conference, rather than a face-to-face meeting, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

On April 20, after three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement.

According to the deal, “Netanyahu can advance legislation to annex parts of the West Bank starting July 1, on the condition that the move is supported by the U.S. administration,” Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)