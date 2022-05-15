Thousands of Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of the Nakba

Thousands of Palestinians marked today the 74thanniversary of the Nakba of 1948 when approximately 800,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homes in historic Palestine by invading Zionist militias.

In Ramallah, in the center of the occupied West Bank, hundreds gathered outside President Yasser Arafat Mausoleum and waved flags of Palestine, black banners, and keys of return to affirm the right of return of the Palestinian refugees and their offspring to their pre-1948 homes.

The participants then marched to Manara Square in downtown Ramallah where a central rally was held commemorating the event.

The Nakba anniversary events this year are organized under the slogan “Enough with 74 years of injustice and double standards”, which embodies the continuing injustice inflicted upon the Palestinian people to date by the Israeli occupation and the failure of the international community to implement its resolution.

The word “Nakba” means “catastrophe” in Arabic, and refers to the systematic ethnic cleansing of two-thirds of the Palestinian population at the time by Zionist paramilitaries between 1947-1949 and the near-total destruction of Palestinian society.

This year marks 74 years of Al-Nakba or the Palestinian experience of dispossession and loss of a homeland.

The anniversary comes at a time when many are angered by the killing of the cold-blooded murder of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli occupation forces last week in Jenin.

