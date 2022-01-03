Thousands Sign Petition Demanding Release of Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners

Over 13 thousand people have signed a petition calling for the immediate release of all Palestinian administrative detainees on hunger strike in Israeli prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The petition on Change.org – with over 13 thousand signatures – called to help free all hunger strikers and other administrative detainees, all imprisoned without charge or trial.

Signatures of the petition are part of a worldwide movement to free all hunger strikers, release all administrative detainees and end the misuse of administrative detention by the Israeli occupation.

The petition demanded the immediate release of all Palestinian administrative detainees on hunger strike to avoid serious long-term health complications for detainees or loss of life, including Hisham Abu Hawash, Shadi Abu Aker, and Ayyad Hraimi.

It demanded the subsequent immediate release of all Palestinian administrative detainees held in occupation prisons, or at the very latest the date of their case review.

It also demanded that Israel ceases the use of administrative detention to arbitrarily imprison Palestinians within the Occupied Palestinian Territories (West Bank) and East Jerusalem.

Moreover, the petition demanded that any future arrest of Palestinians follow the protocols of International Humanitarian Law that guarantee individuals know why they are being arrested and are granted proper judicial process (formal charges and trials) where individuals are able to examine the evidence presented against them and prove their innocence.

