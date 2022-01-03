UK Actress Emma Watson Expresses Solidarity with Palestinian People

January 3, 2022 Articles, Features
English actress and activist Emma Watson expresses her solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Photo: via Emma Watson IG)

English actress and activist Emma Watson has expressed her solidarity with the Palestinian people via a post on her Instagram official page on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The 31-year-old Harry Potter star took it to her massive platform on the popular photo-sharing website, Instagram, and posted a photo from a solidarity protest with Palestine “Solidarity is a Verb”.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” the actress said in the photo caption.

“Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground. — Sara Ahmed.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

