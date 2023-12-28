Three More Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza as Official Death Toll Crosses 500

Thousands of Israeli soldiers have been injured in Gaza. (Photo: Israeli army website)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The latest deaths bring the official number of Israeli troops killed in the past two days to 11 soldiers and the total number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 501.

Two more Israeli officers and one soldier were killed in renewed battles with Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced on Thursday.

Moreover, a military statement late Wednesday said that three Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in central and southern areas of the Palestinian enclave.

Over the last 48 hours, the Israeli army published the names of 11 of its officers and soldiers killed, bringing the total number to 173 dead since the start of its ground invasion on October 27.

Meanwhile, Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem received 20 soldiers wounded in Gaza during the past two days.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem also announced that it received eight injured soldiers during the last 48 hours who were transported from Gaza by Israeli military helicopters.

The Associated Press quoted Edan Kleiman, the head of the Israeli Disabled Veterans Organizations as saying, “I have never seen a scope like this and an intensity like this.”

According to Kleiman,  “the number of wounded is likely to stretch close to 20,000 once those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder are included,” AP reported.

The Palestinian Resistance, says that the death toll among Israeli soldiers is much higher than the official number acknowledged by the Israeli army, considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing troops.

On Thursday morning alone, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters targeted seven Israeli military vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj areas in Gaza City. 

It also said that its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle east of the Bureij refugee camp in the Central Gaza Strip. 

(PC, AJA)

