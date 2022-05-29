In Photos: Palestinians Rally with Their Flags in Solidarity with Al-Quds, Jerusalem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians throughout the occupied territories in historic Palestine mobilized in solidarity with Al-Quds, Occupied East Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the besieged Gaza Strip, thousands of Palestinians expressed their solidarity and refusal of the Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine in marches, folklore dances, speeches, and even parkour performances.

The Palestine Chronicle camera joined several of these activities throughout the Gaza Strip, especially in the Jabaliya refugee camp and in Gaza City.

This happened as a response to the so-called Israeli ‘Flag March’, where an estimated 50,000 Jewish extremists marched in the occupied Palestinian city of Jerusalem, while protected by thousands of Israeli police officers and soldiers.

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured as a result of the ongoing clashes and many more were arrested by occupation troops.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)