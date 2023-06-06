Time for Selfies: Gaza Students Receive Their Certificates

Gaza students of all ages received their official certificates. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle joined the celebrations and took numerous photos of well-dressed children, including those who were taking their own selfies.

It felt more like a holiday than simply a day in which Gaza students of all ages received their official certificates.

The painful times of passing the final exams and the even more painful waiting time in between are over. These pupils and students have officially graduated to the next class or a whole new level of education. And it is time to celebrate.

Particularly, good students showed off their high marks as they posed with their colorful certificates. Others were content to show off their beautiful clothes. 

Congratulations to all of Palestine’s graduates. Mabrouk! We wish you all successful lives and many more occasions to celebrate. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

