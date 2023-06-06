‘Unite to Return’: The Palestinian Assembly for Liberation Holds First Conference in Chicago

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Panelists and attendees included prominent intellectuals, academics, and art, history, e-business, law, policy and IT experts from across the US and the world.

The Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL) hosted a two-day conference on June 2-3 under the title ‘Unite to Return: Building Toward our Future in a Liberated Palestine’.

The newly-founded North America-based network of activists, community members and organizations, aims at “bringing to life the goals and vision of the Palestinian movement in the United States”.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, PAL stated that the successful conference was attended by “renowned Palestinian intellectuals, academics, artists, alongside experts in AI/IT, e-business, law, media, policy and science with community leaders and activists.”

They convened to share and exchange ideas so as to “highlight the transformative power of strategic multi-disciplinary coordination and national unity”.

They included Journalist and Author Dr. Ramzy Baroud, Cultural Anthropologist Nabeel Alkam, Astrophysicist Dr. Suleiman Baraka, Liberation Psychology Expert Ayman Nijm, Author Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and Public Affairs Professor Dr. Sami Al Arian, among others.

The conference also hosted the brother of Palestinian political activist Nizar Banat, who was killed by Palestinian Authority security forces in June 2021.

“Unity and strategic coordination were central pillars of the conference. Participants emphasized the Palestinian peoples’ organic coordination despite the physical, cultural, political, and institutional divisions imposed on them by Zionist, US, and neo-liberal forces,” the statement read.

In their statement, PAL organizers also reaffirmed “their unshakeable and resolute commitment to their work for liberation, return, and democracy”.

The organizers also emphasized that “collective commitment, passion, and resilience” will always serve as “the driving force that propels (the Palestinian people) towards victory.”

“With unity, determination, and a steadfast belief in our cause, we know we will triumph.”

The organizers also indicated that a detailed plan of PAL’s projects and program will be shared in the coming weeks.

(The Palestine Chronicle)