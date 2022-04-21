Tree Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinians near Ramallah

Three Palestinian civilians were hurt on Thursday after being assaulted by a group of Jewish settlers on the outskirts of the village of Sinjil, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers broke into an agricultural area of the village and physically attacked Palestinians working on their own land, inuring them. One of those assaulted was the village’s mayor, Muataz Tawafsheh.

Israeli settlers harass and verbally attack a Palestinian paramedic trying to help people wounded in a traffic accident near the village of Sinjil in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/IYP8hd7w5w — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 12, 2022

Tawafsheh was moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

Attacks and vandalism by Jewish settlers are commonplace across the occupied Palestinian Territories and are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 650,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law and consensus.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)