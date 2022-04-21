Tree Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinians near Ramallah

April 21, 2022 Blog, News
Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Yotam Ronen, via Activestills.org)

Three Palestinian civilians were hurt on Thursday after being assaulted by a group of Jewish settlers on the outskirts of the village of Sinjil, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers broke into an agricultural area of the village and physically attacked Palestinians working on their own land, inuring them. One of those assaulted was the village’s mayor, Muataz Tawafsheh.

Tawafsheh was moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

Attacks and vandalism by Jewish settlers are commonplace across the occupied Palestinian Territories and are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 650,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law and consensus.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*