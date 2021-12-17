Boy With a Stone – A Poem

By David Cronin

You can skip your stone on the pond

But stay home with your sisters while I am gone

And promise your mother, whatever you do

You won’t throw a stone where the barbed wire is new

It takes hours through the checkpoint just to go to work

Cleaning toilets and floors for these occupiers

And your anger would be so much more than my shame

If you knew what they force me to do for my pay

Oi, oi oi, the boy with a stone

Oi, oi oi, the boy with a stone

Now there is a soldier, a sniper concealed

And the boy with a stone is crossing the field

Not even ten years old, but he takes a stand

And the soldier can see the stone in his hand

To throw at the armored vehicles and guards

The soldier will stop him before he gets that far

The soldier says to the boy with a stone

‘There’s no No Man’s Land, you should’ve known’

Oi, oi oi, the boy with a stone

Oi, oi oi, the boy with a stone

The boy with a stone will be gone if I blink

He’ll be back with a bomb if I take time to think

We are all soldiers here; I’m just nineteen years old

And I pull the trigger because I am told

We’re defending our right to this land, to exist

Anyway, they respect only the iron fist

Before he can throw, the boy crumples and falls

And lies with the stone in the dust by the walls

Oi, oi oi, the boy with a stone

Oi, oi oi, the boy with a stone

– David Cronin is a playwright and author. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.