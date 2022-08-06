Turkey ‘Strongly’ Condemns Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Turkey has condemned latest deadly Israeli military strikes in Gaza, urging for de-escalation. Washington, meanwhile, has voiced full support for Tel Aviv.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “strongly” condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Friday, calling for “restraint and common sense” while stressing the need “to immediately end these events before they turn into a new conflict.”

“We find it unacceptable that civilians, including children, lost their lives in attacks,” the ministry said, adding, “We are deeply concerned about the rising tension in the region after the attacks.”

I condemn Israel's airstrikes in Gaza to allegedly 'deter' Islamic Jihad's possible retaliation for its leader's arrest. As Int'l Law only permits the use of force in self-defense, Operation Breaking Dawn is a flagrant act of aggression. Illegal. Immoral. Irresponsible. — Francesca Albanese, UN SRoPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 6, 2022

The comments came after Israel opened a new offensive on Gaza earlier on Friday, ‘Operation Breaking Dawn’, which commenced with airstrikes on an apartment building and reported killed a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 24 Palestinians were killed so far, including 6 children, and 203 others were wounded.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it bombed other sites in Gaza alleging that these sites are used “for the production of explosives,” as well as several “rocket launchers.”

🔴 🆕 The #Palestinian Ministry of Health updated the number of Palestinian casualties in the ongoing #Israeli aggressions on #Gaza: 24 dead (including 6 children) and 203 wounded. ➡️ https://t.co/3DloYtdP4u via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/yzyex05pQi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 6, 2022

Ahead of a call between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, Washington’s envoy to Israel, Tom Nides, declared that,

“the United States firmly believes that Israel has a right to protect itself,” though he added that officials were “engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm.”

The United Nations, meanwhile, voiced “deep concern” over the situation, triggering outrage from Israel’s UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, who blasted the international body for making “false immoral comparisons” between Israeli forces and Palestinians “terrorists.”

(RT, PC, SOCIAL)