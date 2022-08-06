Israeli Airstrikes Kill 5 Children in Jabaliya Refugee Camp

August 6, 2022
At least six children were killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed five Palestinian children in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Medical sources in Gaza Strip identified the children as Hazem Salem, 9, Ahmed Al-Nayrab, 11, Moamen Al-Nayrab, 5, Khalil Abu Hamadeh, 19, and Khalil Shabeer, 10.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that the death toll from the Israeli bombing of Gaza, which has continued for the second day, rose to 24 dead, including 6 children, and 203 wounded.

