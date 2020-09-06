Turkey Urges Kosovo against Opening Embassy in Jerusalem

Turkey on Sunday urged Kosovo against opening an embassy in Jerusalem, saying doing so would undermine UN resolutions and hurt the Palestinian cause, reports Anadolu Agency.

“We call on the leadership of Kosovo to abide by these [UN] decisions to refrain from such steps that would undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and may also prevent Kosovo from being recognized by other states in the future,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement cited various UN resolutions stressing that the Palestinian issue can only be solved with an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the pre-1967 borders.

Turkey on Sunday voiced disappointment over majority-Muslim Kosovo's decision to recognise Israel and set up its mission in Jerusalem https://t.co/b1rnQ8ZkIg pic.twitter.com/wr37oG0j5S — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 6, 2020

Israel and Kosovo have agreed to establish diplomatic ties and Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

Netanyahu’s statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump made a similar announcement in Washington, where he met with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo as they agreed to normalize economic ties between them.

Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

“Kosovo will be the first country with a Muslim majority to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said. “As I’ve said in recent days – the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding and more countries are expected to join.”

Only two countries – the United States and Guatemala – have already opened embassies in Jerusalem. Palestinians have opposed such moves.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)