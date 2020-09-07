Israeli Military Vehicles Infiltrate Gaza Borders, Raze Lands

Israeli military vehicles today infiltrated the southern Gaza borders east of the city of Khan Younis and razed land, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Six military vehicles infiltrated the borders to the east of the town of Abasan and proceeded to raze large areas near the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Israeli occupation forces regularly infiltrate the Gaza borders, level, and destroy lands, which are mainly agricultural in an effort to prevent landowners from accessing, benefiting and farming their lands near the fence.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)