Türkiye’s Energy Minister to Visit Israel Next Month for Gas Talks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will visit Israel in November to discuss the shipment of natural gas to Europe through Türkiye.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday that he will visit Israel in November to discuss the shipment of natural gas to Europe through Türkiye as well as domestic consumption, Reuters news agency reported.

Speaking on the Turkish TV channel NTV, Bayraktar also said that his country was getting requests from other European countries, including Germany, to procure gas. Türkiye recently signed deals to supply Romania, Moldova, and others with natural gas, according to Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in person for the first time in New York last month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. On that occasion, Erdogan said that the two countries could cooperate in energy drilling and shipments.

“We will begin energy exploration with Israel, and we will begin operating energy transmission lines not only to Türkiye but also to Europe,” Erdogan said.

“We explained the benefits of establishing a mechanism in which the ministers of the two countries participate in order to increase cooperation in various fields,” he added.

Erdogan went on to talk about mutual visits between the two countries, saying that he will visit Israel after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Turkiye.

(The Palestine Chronicle)