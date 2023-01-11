Two in One Day: Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian near Al-Khalil

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian youth near the southern West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Sanad Muhammad Samamreh is the second Palestinian to be killed by the Israeli military on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that it was informed by Civil Affairs that Israeli forces killed Samamreh near the illegal Jewish settlement of Havat Yehuda.

According to the official news agency WAFA, Israeli soldiers did not allow Palestinian ambulances to attend to the wounded.

Earlier today, Ahmad Abu Junaid succumbed to wounds he sustained when he was shot by Israeli soldiers during a military raid in the Balata refugee camp, in the town of Nablus.

According to United Nations sources, 2022 was one of the bloodiest years on record in terms of Palestinian casualties who were killed by the Israeli army.

2023 promises to be equally bloody, as many Palestinians have been shot and killed by the Israeli military since January 1.

(The Palestine Chronicle)