Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Jerusalem

Israeli police today shot and killed a Palestinian youth in the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli police fired multiple gunshots towards a Palestinian youth near the French Hill Jewish settlement in Jerusalem, killing him.

The body of the slain Palestinian, who remained unidentified, is withheld by police.

Israel kills Palestinian youth in Jerusalem https://t.co/iwBKuDuBkQ pic.twitter.com/KGnrgtOutx — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 24, 2021

The Israeli military claimed that the slain Palestinian purportedly carried out a stabbing attack, moderately injuring two soldiers.

There was no official Palestinian information on the incident, and circumstances surrounding it remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

The Health Ministry said, “it was following up to obtain confirmed information about the condition of a citizen who was shot in Jerusalem”.

Many Palestinians have been injured or killed in similar incidents under the pretext of alleged stabbing attempts.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)