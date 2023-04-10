Two Israeli Soldiers, Two Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Storm Nablus (VIDEO)

At least two Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were injured on Monday when Israeli forces raided the Al-Ain refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, The New Arab reported.

Fighting broke out at dawn between the Israeli army and Palestinian fighters as Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in Nablus.

The Israeli forces raided the Al-Ain camp in search of a young man, bringing in large reinforcements. They stormed the house of former prisoner Abdulrahman Akouba before detaining him.

Residents initially confronted the soldiers with stones and empty bottles, according to reports, before Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with the Israeli soldiers using machine guns and other weapons.

Videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the camp and the sound of gunfire could be heard.

Two Palestinian residents of the Al-Ain refugee camp were wounded by shrapnel in the Israeli assault, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The IOF completely withdraws from Al-Ain camp in #Nablus after facing fierce resistance. They drag with them the IOF vehicle that was damaged by resistance fighters. pic.twitter.com/nbDDcJt4cy — East West Group 🇧🇬🇩🇪🇧🇦🇹🇷🇵🇸 (@MoneyMasterGuru) April 10, 2023

Ten Palestinians were also treated for suffocation injuries as a result of inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army said that one of its officers and one of its soldiers were wounded by shrapnel as their vehicle came under fire whilst leaving the camp. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

(The New Arab, PC)