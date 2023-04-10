Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Minor in Jericho’s Aqabt Jabr Refugee Camp

A Palestinian boy was killed and two others injured on Monday, in an Israeli army assault on the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said the Israeli army raided the refugee camp to arrest activists. During the raid, Palestinians confronted the soldiers who opened live fire at them hitting one in the head, chest, and stomach.

The boy, identified as 15-year-old Mohammad Fayez Balhan, was later pronounced dead.

The Israeli army and settlers killed 96 Palestinians from the beginning of the year, including 18 minors and an elderly woman.

(PC, WAFA)