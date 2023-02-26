Two Jewish Settlers Killed near Nablus, in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two illegal Jewish settlers were shot and killed in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, CNN reported, citing Jewish settler leader Yossi Dagan.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that a Palestinian gunman arrived at “the Einbus junction and opened fire towards an Israeli vehicle.”

However, according to Alarabiya, “there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident”.

The incident took place in Huwwara, near the city of Nablus, days after an Israeli military raid left at least 11 Palestinians dead and over 100 injured.

In the aftermath of the deadly raid, the Palestinian Lion’s Den and Nablus Balata Brigade groups called on Palestinians to engage in “a battle” against Israeli forces.

Today’s shooting comes as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.

The meeting in Jordan was slammed by the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas as a ‘fruitless move’. The Lion’s Den also urged the Palestinian Authority not to participate.

(The Palestine Chronicle)