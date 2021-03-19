Candidate for Virginia Governor Endorses BDS Movement, Slams Israeli Violations

The Candidate for Virginia Governor stated on Tuesday that he endorses the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which defines itself as a movement that works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressures Israel to comply with international law

Carter voiced his support for the BDS movement and slammed Israeli human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

In response to a question whether he would agree to issue a gubernatorial directive against the movement, Carter said:

“No, I will never do that. I’m a supporter of the BDS movement. I believe that the human rights abuses that are being inflicted upon the Palestinian people are among the worst currently ongoing in the world.”

Carter also voiced his opposition to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB), which introduces itself as “a government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their US operations in/through Virginia.”

He described VIAB as “an agency dedicated to increasing its trade deficit with a foreign country . . . that has a military occupation over a captive population like the Israeli government does with the Palestinian people.”

Carter made his statements during a virtual session moderated by Zeina Hutchison for the Virginia People’s Debates series on Tuesday.

