Two Palestinian Workers Shot, Injured by Israeli forces at West Bank Checkpoint

Israeli troops shot and injured two Palestinian workers on Monday, at a military checkpoint near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinian workers trying to reach their workplaces inside Israel, at the al-Dhahiriya (Meitar) checkpoint.

Two Palestinian workers were injured by live ammunition on Monday morning when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire at them at a major West Bank crossing in southern al-Khalil.https://t.co/b6fpG8MQCM pic.twitter.com/yiGE4Xftpv — انا…….حُـــــــر 🇩🇪🇲🇦🇱🇧🇩🇿🇮🇶🇵🇸⁦ (@Kojack50) July 25, 2022

Two workers, from the Hebron district, were taken to a hospital in Israel.

The Israeli government recently gave the army and police the right to open fire at Palestinians at will, including shoot-to-kill, without having to worry about repercussions.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)