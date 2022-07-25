Two Palestinian Workers Shot, Injured by Israeli forces at West Bank Checkpoint

An Israeli military checkpoint in occupied West Bank. (Photo: B'Tselem Camera Project video footage)

Israeli troops shot and injured two Palestinian workers on Monday, at a military checkpoint near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinian workers trying to reach their workplaces inside Israel, at the al-Dhahiriya (Meitar) checkpoint.

Two workers, from the Hebron district, were taken to a hospital in Israel.

The Israeli government recently gave the army and police the right to open fire at Palestinians at will, including shoot-to-kill, without having to worry about repercussions.

