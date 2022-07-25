WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian House, Displace Ten People in Masafer Yatta

July 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian Bedouins living in Masafer Yatta are increasingly struggling with access to basic necessities (Photo: Ahmad al-Bazz, via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house in the Umm Qassa community in Masafer Yatta on Monday, displacing ten people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb al-Jabour, a local activist, said that an Israeli army force escorted a bulldozer into the southern West Bank community, located to the northeast of Yatta, where the heavy machinery tore down a residence belonging to a local resident and displaced his 10-member family.

Al-Jabour added that the Israeli soldiers removed and seized a residential tent belonging to another resident in Khirbet al-Buweib, east of Yatta city.

He pointed out that Israeli forces have stepped up demolitions of Palestinian communities and structures in the southern Hebron hills communities and have been denying the inhabitants access to electricity and water as a means to displace them and make room for settlement expansion.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military authorities handed four residents of Nahalin town, west of Bethlehem, notices ordering them to demolish their agricultural structure, located in the southern part of the town.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*