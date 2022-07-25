Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house in the Umm Qassa community in Masafer Yatta on Monday, displacing ten people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb al-Jabour, a local activist, said that an Israeli army force escorted a bulldozer into the southern West Bank community, located to the northeast of Yatta, where the heavy machinery tore down a residence belonging to a local resident and displaced his 10-member family.

Israeli occupation bulldozers demolish a Palestinian house in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.#SaveMasaferYatta pic.twitter.com/2SPqRWpt4v — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 25, 2022

Al-Jabour added that the Israeli soldiers removed and seized a residential tent belonging to another resident in Khirbet al-Buweib, east of Yatta city.

He pointed out that Israeli forces have stepped up demolitions of Palestinian communities and structures in the southern Hebron hills communities and have been denying the inhabitants access to electricity and water as a means to displace them and make room for settlement expansion.

NOW: Hundreds of settlers building a new outpost on Palestinian land, after yesterday, occupation soldiers demolished a home for another Palestinian family in Masafer Yatta. They waited til Biden left so the sponsor won't feel uncomfortable seeing what he helps fund: Apartheid. pic.twitter.com/2bdlrjnpGk — #SaveMasaferYatta (@basel_adra) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the Israeli military authorities handed four residents of Nahalin town, west of Bethlehem, notices ordering them to demolish their agricultural structure, located in the southern part of the town.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)