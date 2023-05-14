Two Palestinians Arrested, Others Wounded as Israeli Forces Storm Nablus

Two Palestinian men were arrested after Israeli forces stormed the occupied West Bank town of Nablus Sunday morning, The New Arab reported.

The Israeli forces raided Nablus’ old town and surrounded houses there, local sources confirmed to The New Arab’s sister site. The incursion led to a clash with residents.

One person was wounded by Israeli bullets, and another suffocated because of tear gas fired, the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Nablus Brigade – affiliated to the Islamic Jihad Movement’s Quds Brigade in the West Bank – confirmed in a press statement that it had engaged in armed clashes with Israeli troops.

Videos shared online purported that one Israeli soldier was wounded.

After blowing up the entrances to some houses and arresting two men, the Israeli forces withdrew.

The two – Iyad Al-Takrouri and Musaab Mazhar – were reportedly wanted for a shooting in late March in the village of Huwwara, which injured three Israeli soldiers.

Huwwara was the scene of Israeli settler violence earlier this year that saw several homes and cars burnt and a number of Palestinian casualties.

(The New Arab, PC)