UN Renews Demand to Hold Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killers to Account

September 7, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinians in Gaza mobilize following the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed on Tuesday his demand for those who killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to be held to account, Anadolu news agency reported.

The demand was articulated by the Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Israeli army suggested earlier this week that the Al Jazeera journalist was “probably” killed by “wrong” fire from one of its soldiers. It claimed that there was no need for a criminal investigation.

“The Secretary-General was briefed about the announced results in this regard, and he continues to call for accountability for those responsible for the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh,” said Dujarric.

“We reaffirm that journalists must never be a target of violence and that they must be able to carry out their work without harassment, fear or intimidation.”

Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli army incursion in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

