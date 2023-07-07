Two Palestinians ‘Executed’ by Israeli Occupation Troops in Nablus, Following Raid

Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinian men on Friday morning, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The raid on Nablus, a stronghold for Palestinian Resistance, came only four days after Israel invaded the town and refugee camp of Jenin, also in the northern West Bank.

12 Palestinains were killed in Jenin, including three children, and 120 were wounded.

The body of one of the two Palestinians who were 'executed' in #Nablus was pulled out from the house that was besieged during the Israeli military raid. pic.twitter.com/ikBUh4Z6yD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2023

In Nablus, Israeli military units forced their way into the Old Town of the major Palestinian city and cordoned off a house.

The soldiers reportedly demanded the two men to surrender, before opening fire.

Eyewitnesses say that the two were executed by the soldiers, especially that at least one of the two had agreed to surrender.

Israeli occupation forces identified the victims as Hamza Maqbool, 32, and Khairi Shaheen, 34, claiming that they were suspected of shooting at an Israeli occupation police car at the illegal Har Bracha settlement on Thursday.

Confrontations broke out following the killing of the two men.

Three Palestinians were arrested, and three others were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

(PC, WAFA)