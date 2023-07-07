UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Violence in Occupied Jenin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: via Facebook)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday the Israeli attack on the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“Israel’s airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp were the worst violence in the West Bank in many years,” Guterres told reporters in New York.

“The use of airstrikes is inconsistent with the conduct of law enforcement operations,” he said. Guterres reminded that “as the occupying power, (Israel) has a responsibility to ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence”.

The UN chief called on Israel “to abide by its obligations under international law”, exercise restraint, and use only proportional force.

12 Palestinains were killed in Jenin, including three children, and 120 were wounded. Over 80 percent of the homes in the camp were damaged due to Israel’s assault.

