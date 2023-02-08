Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Military Raid near Nablus

Two Palestinians were injured, one of them critically, during an Israeli army raid on Wednesday morning into the Balata refugee camp, near Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a youth was brought to the hospital in Nablus in a state of cardiac arrest and unable to breathe after a bullet had penetrated his head from behind the ear and exited from the mouth.

Medics performed the necessary resuscitation on the injured after which he was admitted to intensive care, it added, but he remains in critical condition.

The second youth was shot by two bullets in the right hand and is in stable condition, according to the ministry.

Official Palestinian sources told WAFA that the critically injured Palestinian is 13 years old while the other is 16.

Reports from Nablus said Israeli soldiers broke into the refugee camp and nearby Joseph’s Tomb to secure entry of settlers into the site and clashed with Palestinians. The soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinian youths hitting two.

