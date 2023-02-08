Palestinian Volunteers Join the Quake’s Rescue Efforts in Turkiye

Palestinian volunteers in Turkiye have joined the rescue teams to help the survivors of the devastating earthquake. (Photo: via WAFA)

Volunteers from the General Union of Palestinian Students (GUPS) in Turkiye have joined the rescue teams to help the survivors of the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria last Monday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Anas al-Jazzar, a member of GUPS, explained that the Union plays a relief and voluntary role throughout Turkiye after the earthquake and formed teams of volunteers to engage in the rescue operations, and collect and distribute aid.

Jazzar pointed out that more than 10 volunteer teams affiliated with the Union in Istanbul, Kutahya, Bolu, Kastmona, Duzce, Ankara, and Yulfa joined the relief centers deployed to collect in-kind aid and send it to the affected areas.

55 Palestinian Refugees Killed in Deadly Turkiye–Syria Earthquake

Many engineering graduates and medical students also joined the Disaster Management Corporation (AFAD) upon its request as many of them went to the affected areas for technical assistance with engineers examining the damage and medical students helping doctors in hospitals.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria rose to more than 11,200 people.

According to official figures, 8,574 people died in Turkiye, and 2,662 in Syria, bringing the total death toll to 11,236.

The number of victims among Palestinian people in Turkiye has reached 20 so far, in addition to 48 Palestinian refugees in Syria.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

