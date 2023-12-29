By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians were killed in occupied Jerusalem and Bethlehem on Thursday evening, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces stormed several cities and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

Jerusalem

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Thursday night near the Mazmoria checkpoint, which separates Jerusalem from Bethlehem, WAFA reported.

The Israeli authorities claimed that Ahmad Alyan attempted a stabbing operation targeting Israeli soldiers manning the military checkpoint.

Following the killing, Israeli occupation forces stormed Alyan family’s home in the Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, reportedly mistreating its occupants.

Alyan’s father, mother, and sister were arrested by Israeli forces, according to WAFA.

Ahmad Alyan was killed on Thursday night by Israeli occupation forces at the Mazmoria checkpoint near Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/a5MNlESCQ6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

Bethlehem

Another Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation soldiers on Thursday night west of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the killing of 38-year-old Mohammad Sayel al-Jundi from the town of Yatta, located south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire on al-Jundi near the An-Nafaq military checkpoint west of Bethlehem.

Israeli occupation forces stormed on Friday morning the Palestinian refugee camp of Al-Fara'a near Tubas, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/M9RA9isqYW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

Al-Fara’a

Israeli occupation forces stormed on Friday morning the Al-Fara’a refugee camp, near the city of Tubas, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Al-Jazeera cited eyewitnesses as saying that the forces stormed the camp from several directions, deployed its snipers, imposed a siege on several neighborhoods, and sent military reinforcements accompanied by a bulldozer towards the camp.

Confrontations reportedly erupted between invading Israeli forces and Palestinians, and sounds of explosions were heard.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli army detained an injured Palestinian from inside an ambulance.

Confrontations erupted with Palestinian Resistance fighters as Israeli occupation forces the Palestinian refugee camp of Al-Fara'a near Tubas, on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/JGMqZfGPlD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

More Raids and Arrests

In addition, Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Hebron and deployed heavily on the main roads amid a power outage in large parts of the city.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the eastern area of Nablus.

Palestinian media reported that a large force, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the Balata refugee camp, and was stationed in several streets in the city and around the camp, deploying its snipers on the roofs of many buildings.

Confrontations also broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces after they stormed the town of Arraba, south of Jenin.

Armed clashes erupted between Palestinian Resistance fighters and invading Israeli forces in Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/GREDPSEuhi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2023

At least 530 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, including 315 since October 7.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)