Israel Launches New Airstrikes in Southern Syria (VIDEO)

September 1, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Israel has carried out dozens of air raids in neighboring Syria. (Photo: File)

Israel launched another round of airstrikes on southern Syria Monday evening, with at least 11 people killed, according to media reports.

The strikes reportedly targeted Iranian positions close to Damascus. Syrian air defenses were activated to confront the Israeli attack, according to Syrian media.

Syrian media reported two dead and that a woman civilian was among those killed. However, other sources claimed that 11 people, including Iranian and Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack.

Video footage from the area showed Syrian air defenses firing into the air with Syrian media reporting that several Israeli missiles were downed.

Israel, which does not usually acknowledge attacks in Syria, referred only to military operations in its “northern sector”.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

