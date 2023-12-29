Israeli Army Opened Fire at Aid Convoy in Gaza – UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli soldiers opened fire on Friday morning at an aid convoy as it was returning from Northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from Northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli Army,” Thomas White, director of the agency in the Gaza Strip, said in a statement.

“Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage,” he added.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 34 Palestinians have arrived since Friday morning at the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City while 11 Palestinians died of their wounds.

White also stressed that “aid workers should never be a target.”

Since the beginning of its aggression on Gaza on October 7, the Israeli military has hit hospitals, mosques, churches, residential buildings, and other civilian targets, acting in violation of international law.

The United Nations and other international entities and human rights groups have repeatedly stated that there are no safe places in Gaza.

According to a CNN investigation published on December 21, Israel has also stricken “locations in Gaza to which it had ordered civilians to evacuate”.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 187 Palestinians were killed and 312 injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours. 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

“CNN analysis shows that IDF instructions have – at times – been imprecise and confusing,” the American news network reported, adding:

“Using videos and images shared online, satellite imagery and local news reports, CNN has verified three Israeli strikes on areas where citizens were told to flee.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, ANADOLU)