Two Students Injured as Israeli Army Attacks Palestine Technical University

Two students were injured by gunfire on Thursday in an attack by Israeli occupation forces on students at the Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie in Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli occupation soldiers fired teargas canisters, live shots, and rubber-coated rounds at students, injuring two students with live shots and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Medical sources at Thabet Public Hospital in the city confirmed that four Palestinian students were treated at the hospital. Two of them had been wounded by live shots in the lower limbs.

Palestinian students were evacuated from the university to a safer place in the aftermath of the attack.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)