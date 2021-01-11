UAE Receives First Shipment of Illegal Jewish Settlement Goods

The first shipment from illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank was exported to the UAE yesterday, local media reported.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the shipment included olive oil and honey from the Tura Winery in the Rehelim settlement and Paradise Honey in the Hermesh settlement.

Ministry of National Economy: Marketing & selling products of illegal Israeli settlements in the UAE markets are grave violations of #Palestinian rights & international law, including UNSC resolution 2334.

Statement (Arabic): https://t.co/gpDUpMMLhz pic.twitter.com/uTJXuwdv4R — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) January 10, 2021

“This is a historic day for Samaria [the occupied West Bank] and the entire State of Israel,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan was reported by the Jerusalem Post saying.

On 10 December, Dagan wrote on his Facebook page that he had signed four direct export deals between settlements in the occupied West Bank and companies in the UAE.

Palestine to sue buyers of Israeli settlement products after UAE dealhttps://t.co/x2XEYLhfNX pic.twitter.com/trnm4qHrYI — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) January 11, 2021

Slamming the move, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said the move “is tantamount to encouraging Zionist settlement building on the occupied Palestinian lands.”

All settlements are considered illegal by international law, with the UN and other international bodies repeatedly stressing that they hinder the peace process.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)