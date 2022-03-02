WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian in Southern West Bank

Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifeh was killed by Israeli soldiers near Bethlehem. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian was shot and killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers near the town of Beit Fajjar, in the Bethlehem area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said it was informed by the Civil Affairs Authority that Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifeh, from the Arroub refugee camp, was shot by Israeli soldiers and killed at the entrance of Beit Fajjar.

Abu Afifeh is the third Palestinian shot and killed by Israeli soldiers today. Two Palestinians were killed in the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

