WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian in Southern West Bank

A Palestinian was shot and killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers near the town of Beit Fajjar, in the Bethlehem area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Watch: Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifeh, from Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron city, was yesterday shot by Israeli soldiers and killed at the entrance of Beit Fajjar.#FreePalestine #IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/qAOfXcQB6C — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 2, 2022

The Palestinian Health Ministry said it was informed by the Civil Affairs Authority that Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifeh, from the Arroub refugee camp, was shot by Israeli soldiers and killed at the entrance of Beit Fajjar.

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, while a third was injured, during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Read more news and updates: https://t.co/yHcwXcsJah pic.twitter.com/hYzzWCsysL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 1, 2022

Abu Afifeh is the third Palestinian shot and killed by Israeli soldiers today. Two Palestinians were killed in the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)