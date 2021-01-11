Israel Postpones ‘Peace Talks’ with PA

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. (Photo: File)

Israel put off a scheduled meeting between Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, Maariv revealed yesterday.

The Shehab News Agency reported the Israeli daily saying that the meeting was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Israel.

The two sides had agreed on the meeting following direct mediation by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri and representatives from other countries, including France, Germany and Jordan.

This, Maariv added, came as part of efforts to resume peace talks between the PA and the Israeli occupation state and following pressure from the PA for an international peace conference to be held.

