UK-Based NGO Launches Campaign to Stop Israel’s Administrative Detention

January 7, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Friends of Al-Aqsa launched a campaign in London calling for an end of Israel's administrative detention. (Photo: FOA Twitter page)

UK-based NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) launched a campaign in London, calling for an end to the administrative detention – without charge or trial – of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

The #StopAdministrativeDetention campaign urges people to write to their MPs to “condemn this disgraceful treatment of Palestinians” and “to stop Israel imprisoning Palestinians without charge or trial.”

On Thursday, FOA supporters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London to call on Israel to comply with international law and end its unfair use of administrative detention.

Earlier this week, Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash ended his 141-days hunger strike after reaching a deal with the Israeli occupation, which agreed to end his administrative detention on February 26.

