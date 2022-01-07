WATCH: Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Four Palestinians in Beita

At least four Palestinians were injured on Friday by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Beita, near Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians protesting Jewish settlement expansion in Beita, injuring at least four of them and causing many cases of suffocation from teargas inhalation.

Watch||| Number of …Palestinians were injured during the clashes with the Israeli occupation forces near the illegal Israeli outpost on the Sbaih mountain in Beita village. pic.twitter.com/2BKPPtxpy0 — The Democratic Reformists within Fateh Movement (@the_reformists) January 7, 2022

Over the past eight months, Palestinians from Beita have been holding almost daily protests against Jewish settlement expansion and the illegal outpost of Eviatar, on the Jabal Sabih mount.

Wight unarmed Palestinians have been killed in Beita since May last year.

“Israel’s disregard of international law in its targeting of Palestinians is no secret,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle wrote in a recent article.

“Israeli, Palestinian and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned the Israeli army’s inhumane and barbaric behavior in the Occupied Territories,” Baroud added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)