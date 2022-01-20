UK Minister Urges Israel to Stop Forced Expulsions, Demolitions in Sheikh Jarrah

A UK minister urged Israel to stop forced expulsions of Palestinians and house demolitions in the occupied city of Jerusalem, in a tweet posted on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Following the forcible eviction of the Salhia family, and the demolition of their home in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, I urge the Government of Israel to stop these practices, which cause unnecessary suffering and can fuel tensions on the ground. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 19, 2022

James Cleverly, Minister for the Middle East and North Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, tweeted:

“Following the forcible eviction of the Salhia family, and the demolition of their home in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, I urge the Government of Israel to stop these practices, which cause unnecessary suffering and can fuel tensions on the ground.”

Cleverly wrote this tweet following the forced expulsion of the Salhia family and demolition of their property in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)