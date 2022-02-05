UK University Decides Not to Investigate Palestinian Academic Abusalama

February 5, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian activist and academic Shahd Abusalama. (Photo: via Shahd Abusalam FB Page)

Palestinian academic Shahd Abusalama said that the Sheffield Hallam University has decided on Thursday not to launch an investigation into her, The New Arab reported.

Abusalama, a 30-year-old Ph.D. candidate from Gaza, had previously been suspended from teaching following a complaint but was reinstated last week.

Her case prompted accusations of pro-Israel discrimination and renewed debate over the controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism, which has faced staunch opposition from those who say it has been used to stifle criticism of Israel.

“We’re hoping with this fightback… that this will set a precedent and it will protect Palestinians and advocates of Palestine from such malicious allegations of anti-Semitism and it will also bring the IHRA [definition] to serious scrutiny,” Abusalama told The New Arab on Friday.

“There were people in the students’ unions… on [a]… UCU [University and College Union] level, street level – Palestine to South Africa to Algeria to Norway to [the] UK to the US. It’s been amazing. And it’s just this pressure that shows that we can actually win for Palestine and stop the bullies.”

Announcing Thursday’s news, Abusalama tweeted: “I have been wholly exonerated of the false charges of antisemitism, brought under the unfit-for-purpose IHRA definition.”

She added that she “will also be offered a more secure contract”, making her an employee of Sheffield Hallam University.

“That wouldn’t happen without your support,” the academic said. “THANK YOU. Let’s keep this going on until we see a liberated Palestine.”

Social media users received Abusalama’s update with jubilation.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*