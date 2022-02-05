UK University Decides Not to Investigate Palestinian Academic Abusalama

Palestinian academic Shahd Abusalama said that the Sheffield Hallam University has decided on Thursday not to launch an investigation into her, The New Arab reported.

Abusalama, a 30-year-old Ph.D. candidate from Gaza, had previously been suspended from teaching following a complaint but was reinstated last week.

We're celebrating a fantastic victory for Palestine today 🇵🇸🎉 @sheffhallamuni will not be progressing with any further investigation of the malicious smears that have been levelled against me. 1/3#FreePalestine #InSupportOfShahd pic.twitter.com/n2zq4L7BdN — ShahdAbusalama (@ShahdAbusalama) February 3, 2022

Her case prompted accusations of pro-Israel discrimination and renewed debate over the controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism, which has faced staunch opposition from those who say it has been used to stifle criticism of Israel.

“We’re hoping with this fightback… that this will set a precedent and it will protect Palestinians and advocates of Palestine from such malicious allegations of anti-Semitism and it will also bring the IHRA [definition] to serious scrutiny,” Abusalama told The New Arab on Friday.

“There were people in the students’ unions… on [a]… UCU [University and College Union] level, street level – Palestine to South Africa to Algeria to Norway to [the] UK to the US. It’s been amazing. And it’s just this pressure that shows that we can actually win for Palestine and stop the bullies.”

Announcing Thursday’s news, Abusalama tweeted: “I have been wholly exonerated of the false charges of antisemitism, brought under the unfit-for-purpose IHRA definition.”

Their latest hate article uses a screenshot from a video where I appear distressed, in the aftermath of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd in the US and autistic Palestinian Eyad Hallaq in Jerusalem, which shows they have no sympathy for any of our grievances: https://t.co/OCUpwOqb1y — ShahdAbusalama (@ShahdAbusalama) February 5, 2022

She added that she “will also be offered a more secure contract”, making her an employee of Sheffield Hallam University.

“That wouldn’t happen without your support,” the academic said. “THANK YOU. Let’s keep this going on until we see a liberated Palestine.”

Social media users received Abusalama’s update with jubilation.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)