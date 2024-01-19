Israel Admits Assassination of Palestinian Journalist Wael Fannouneh in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army admitted on Friday the assassination of Palestinian journalist Wael Fannouneh, the Director General of Al-Quds Al-Youm satellite channel.

The Gaza government media office announced on Thursday that Fannouneh had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, without providing further details.

“As we mourn a new colleague on the path of Jerusalem and liberation, we affirm that we will continue to convey a message of resistance,” Al-Quds Al-Youm said while announcing Fannouneh’s death.

Al-Araby news channel reported on Friday that Israel admitted “that it was tracking and monitoring Fannouneh, and claimed that he was a leader in the media apparatus of the Islamic Jihad movement.”

The Israeli army reportedly claimed that Fannouneh was the producer of video clips issued by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, featuring Resistance fighters launching rockets towards illegal Jewish settlements in the Gaza envelope.

“For the second time in less than one week, the Israeli occupation army admits that it intended to target journalists in the Gaza Strip,” Al-Araby added.

119 Journalists Killed since Oct 7

According to the Gaza government media office, Fannouneh’s assassination brings the total number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israel since October 7 to 119.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement on Friday that “journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault, including devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and extensive power outages.”

CPJ stated that it is “investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)