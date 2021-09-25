UN: 73 Children among 568 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in Two Weeks

Israeli occupation forces injured 568 Palestinians, including 73 children, across the West Bank between September 7-20, according to the biweekly Protection of Civilians report published on Friday by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

320 were injured during ongoing protests against settlement activities in the Nablus governorate, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted the report as saying.

The OCHA said 568 people, amongst them 73 children, were injured in assaults carried out by Israeli authoritieshttps://t.co/FK3yeSyrPe — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) September 25, 2021

According to the OCHA report, six of the wounded Palestinians were shot with live ammunition, 138 were hit by rubber bullets, three were physically assaulted or hit by a tear gas canister, and the rest were treated for tear gas inhalation.

In addition to the 568 people who were injured directly by Israeli forces, 46 Palestinians were injured either while running away from Israeli forces or in circumstances that could not be verified in Beita and Nablus city, WAFA added.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers injured a Palestinian boy and vandalized trees and damaged houses and vehicles across the West Bank during the two-week reporting period, said the UN organization. The boy, aged 16, was physically assaulted in the H2 area of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)