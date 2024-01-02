Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians, Storm Cities in Occupied West Bank

January 2, 2024 Blog, News
Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire near Qalqiliya. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army on Tuesday killed four Palestinians near the city of Qalqilya in the occupied northern West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the four Palestinians were killed during confrontations that erupted as Israeli forces stormed the town of Azzun, near Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank.

For its part, the Turkish Anadolu news agency cited eyewitnesses as saying that the Israeli army withdrew from the town after clashing with the Palestinians for a few hours.

The Israeli army also raided and searched several homes and shops in the town, according to the eyewitnesses.

Several Palestinians were reportedly injured and arrested from a building in Azzun.

The Israeli army said in a statement that one Israeli soldier was moderately injured in the clashes in Azzun, and was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Nablus

Israeli occupation forces raided several neighborhoods in the city of Nablus on Tuesday.

According to Anadolu, Israeli soldiers broke into several buildings, searched them and conducted field interrogations with Palestinians, while several buildings remained cordoned off during this time.

Stealing a Vehicle

WAFA reported that Israeli occupation forces assaulted a Palestinian man on Tuesday and stole his vehicle outside the village of Yanoun, in the province of Nablus. 

Rashid Murrar, the head of the Yanoun Village Council, told WAFA that an Israeli military unit, stationed at a checkpoint near the village, briefly detained Yaser Fahmi Murrar, a local Palestinian resident, while he was trying to pass through the checkpoint. 

Murrar pointed out that the Israeli soldiers physically assaulted Yaser and confiscated his vehicle.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on October 7. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 324 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory since then, with over 3,400 others injured.

(PC, WAFA, ANADOLU)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*