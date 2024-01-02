Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians, Storm Cities in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army on Tuesday killed four Palestinians near the city of Qalqilya in the occupied northern West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the four Palestinians were killed during confrontations that erupted as Israeli forces stormed the town of Azzun, near Qalqiliya, in the occupied West Bank.

For its part, the Turkish Anadolu news agency cited eyewitnesses as saying that the Israeli army withdrew from the town after clashing with the Palestinians for a few hours.

The Israeli army also raided and searched several homes and shops in the town, according to the eyewitnesses.

Four Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces besieged a home in Azzun, Qalqilya, leading to armed clashes. Six others were injured in the incident. The bodies have been taken by the Israeli forces. pic.twitter.com/vqk3x79KUd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 2, 2024

Several Palestinians were reportedly injured and arrested from a building in Azzun.

The Israeli army said in a statement that one Israeli soldier was moderately injured in the clashes in Azzun, and was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Nablus

Israeli occupation forces raided several neighborhoods in the city of Nablus on Tuesday.

According to Anadolu, Israeli soldiers broke into several buildings, searched them and conducted field interrogations with Palestinians, while several buildings remained cordoned off during this time.

Stealing a Vehicle

WAFA reported that Israeli occupation forces assaulted a Palestinian man on Tuesday and stole his vehicle outside the village of Yanoun, in the province of Nablus.

Rashid Murrar, the head of the Yanoun Village Council, told WAFA that an Israeli military unit, stationed at a checkpoint near the village, briefly detained Yaser Fahmi Murrar, a local Palestinian resident, while he was trying to pass through the checkpoint.

*Four martyrs* ⭕ The mosques of the town of Azzun mourn the martyrs Walid Radwan, Muhammad Radwan, Qusay Adwan, and Iyad Shubita, who were assassinated by Zionist occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/GCdEzOKric — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) January 2, 2024

Murrar pointed out that the Israeli soldiers physically assaulted Yaser and confiscated his vehicle.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 324 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory since then, with over 3,400 others injured.

(PC, WAFA, ANADOLU)