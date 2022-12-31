UN Asks International Court of Justice to Give Legal Opinion on Israeli Occupation

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, the news agency Reuters reported.

The Hague-based ICJ is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states in accordance with international law. Though its rulings are binding, the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

The request for a court opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestine was made in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor, according to Reuters. Israel, the United States, and 24 other members voted against it, while 53 abstained.

BREAKING: The UN General Assembly voted in favor of submitting a request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. pic.twitter.com/hXWZNwU5ne — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 31, 2022

“Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said in a statement ahead of the vote.

On their part, Palestinians welcomed the United Nations vote, Reuters reported.

“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a state – in a 1967 war.

(Agencies, PC)