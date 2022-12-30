PA Urges International Community to Boycott Israel’s Far-Right Government

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday called for an international boycott of Israel’s new far-right coalition government, which it says poses “an existential threat to the Palestinian people,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

“The State of Palestine rejects the annexationist, violent, racist, and incitement to ethnic cleansing policy guidelines of Israel’s new government, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement, adding:

“The State of Palestine considers this agenda an existential threat to the Palestinian people and their inalienable and inviolable rights.”

It comes after the Israeli parliament swore in Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday as the new prime minister, inaugurating the country’s most far-right government in history, including Otzma Yehudit leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionist Party head, Bezalel Smotrich.

More than 100 former and retired Israeli diplomats have sent a letter to Netanyahu, warning him that his government’s extremist policies will harm Israel’s foreign relations.

The PA urged the international community to “carry out its responsibilities and reject any dealings with a government committed to carrying out international crimes, including annexation, political persecution and racial discrimination.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)