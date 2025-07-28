UN Conference on Palestine Opens amid Gaza Genocide, Starvation

At a UN summit in New York, France and Saudi Arabia push for political progress on Palestine as Gaza endures mass killing and starvation.

A high-level international conference aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue and implementing the two-state solution opened on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The meeting is being held under the joint sponsorship of France and Saudi Arabia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking at the opening session, called for the event to mark a “turning point” in efforts to implement the two-state solution. He emphasized that France has generated “unstoppable momentum” toward a political resolution in the Middle East.

Barrot urged an immediate end to the war and suffering in Gaza and the start of a permanent ceasefire, declaring that “it is unacceptable for women and children to be targeted while seeking aid” in the besieged enclave.

He also stressed that the path forward must move from ending the war in Gaza to resolving the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

One of the goals of the conference, he said, is to secure pledges from European countries that have expressed their intention to recognize the State of Palestine. He added that a shared vision for the future of Gaza would be adopted following the summit.

Saudi Arabia: End the Occupation

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud described the conference as a “pivotal milestone” in advancing the two-state solution and ending Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

He called for an immediate end to the “humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in Gaza due to Israeli violations, adding that the Arab Peace Initiative remains the most comprehensive framework for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

“Saudi Arabia and France are determined to transform international consensus around the two-state solution into a tangible reality,” he stated.

Qatar: ‘What Peace amid Starvation?’

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called the conference a “ray of hope” amid a critical moment shaped by Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

He reiterated Qatar’s full support for the conference and emphasized the need for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

He noted that Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the US, had made progress in facilitating the entry of aid into Gaza, but decried the “extensive starvation, humiliation, and killing” taking place there.

“What kind of peace can be achieved amid such suffering?” he asked. “The scenes we’ve witnessed in Gaza are a disgrace to humanity.”

He strongly rejected the use of food as a weapon of war and condemned the international community’s double standards.

Guterres: ‘More Distant Than Ever’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the gathering by reiterating that the two-state solution remains the only internationally recognized framework grounded in international law and endorsed by the UN General Assembly.

He warned, however, that this solution “is now more distant than ever.” He urged the conference to mark a genuine turning point in ending Israel’s occupation and advancing peace in the region.

Guterres described the war in Gaza as a destabilizing force not only for the region but globally, and said that ending the conflict requires real political will.

He also condemned the continuing annexation of the West Bank, calling it illegal and urging an immediate halt to such actions.

Trump’s Pressure

Originally scheduled for June 17–20, the conference was postponed following Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, which led several Middle Eastern delegations to withdraw. Diplomatic sources say the Trump administration applied significant pressure on governments to avoid attending, including sending official telegrams discouraging participation.

The conference comes at a time of continued Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip, supported by the United States. Since October 7, 2023, more than 204,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children. Over 14,000 people remain missing, while famine and mass displacement have further devastated the civilian population.

